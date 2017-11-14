15% Udgam, Zebar children overweight

The survey also indicated that half the family of 25 per cent is diabetic and parents of 60 per cent suffer from hypertension

With an aim to understand the pattern of lifestyle diseases affecting school children, a school in the city undertook a survey among its students and parents. It found shocking facts and has now chalked out preventive measures and recommendations to deal with diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

The online survey was sent out to 6,500 children of Udgam and Zebar school, of which more than 1,000 responded. While 15 per cent of the children were found to be overweight, 23 per cent were had cravings for sugar after a full meal. Around 75 per cent, either of four grandparents have diabetes. The survey also indicated that half the family of 25 per cent is diabetic and parents of 60 per cent suffer from hypertension.

Speaking about the study, Manan Choksi, Executive Director, Udgam School for Children & Zebar School for Children, said, "Diabetes Mellitus or Type II diabetes is taking a toll on the new generation, which is the future of our country. This was the main reason to undertake this initiative with an aim to sensitise, inform and educate the parents in the current scenario."

He further said, "Despite awareness among parents on lifestyle diseases, preventative measures are not implemented. 28% of children do not eat fruit every day which is strongly recommended as fruits provide vitamins, fibres, hydration and fructose which also helps decrease in sugar cravings."

PREVENTIVE MEASURES SENT TO PARENTS: