Android Nokia 2 stops by AnTuTu before India release; key specs revealed

The specifications on the new Nokia 2 smartphone have been released, thanks to AnTuTu after the phone manufacturer visited the review company. The listing reveals the phone’s hardware, such as the processor, memory, and the display.

The device will sport an HD (1280 x 720) display, but the listing doesn't mention the display size or type, but other rumours suggest it will likely to have a 5-inch display. AnTuTu also revealed that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 212 processor.

In terms of memory and storage, Nokia 2 was tested on AnTuTu had 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory.

The listing further reveals the phone to come with a 5MP rear camera and an 8MP shooter in the front. The device was running on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Nokia 2 is likely to be a cheaper version of the Nokia 3.

The company charges Rs 8,800 for the Nokia 3, meaning the Nokia 2 could be priced at Rs 6000. There’s no information as to when the Nokia 2 will see the light of day, but HMD Global has scheduled a global launch event on October 31 in India.