Will the thong bottom be accepted in Indian scenario?

While the rather risque swimwear finds takers abroad, PC’s cover-up during her bikini promotions for Baywatch relays that India has still to warm up to the trend

The likes of supermodel Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters — Bella and Gigi have put the spotlight back on thongs as the new beach essentials. Glamazons Irina Shayk and Anne Vyalitsyna have been spotted soaking in the sun on exotic beaches by teaming their itsy-bitsy bralettes with skimpier thong bottoms.

A couple of months ago, Kendrick Lamar dropped a new song — an ode to natural beauty–stretch marks, in particular. “I’m so f**kin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop, Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor, Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks, Still will take you down right on your mama’s couch in Polo socks, ayy.”

Clearly today it’s more about celebrating your body and flaws than the age-old cliche like ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’. While the thong isn’t new to Brazilian and Miami locales, it’s definitely gonna be a shock to Indian culture vultures.

Being comfortable in one’s skin

One sees women across the board gravitating towards comfortable dressing than sex appeal.

Stylist Allia Al Rufai see the thong bottoms on the beach as “quite progressive” “Lamar’s song celebrating women’s stretch marks comes to mind. Women in general appreciated it as it’s been quite a controversial topic. Having said that, a thong is a cultural thing which works in the Caribbean, but in India, it’s not culturally acceptable. Internationally, women are learning to embrace their body everyday,” says she.

Nothing new

At the MET Gala, Kendall broke the internet by wearing a thong on the red carpet over a see-through dress which barely left anything to imagination.

Model Erika Packard says, “Thongs on the beach have been happening for years now be it —Miami, Brazil or LA. It’s nothing new. If you have a great ass and want to flaunt it, there’s nothing wrong in it. As long as you’re comfortable with your body and loving it.”

Erika cautions that it’s more sexy to keep that on the beach and not to a party as it leaves little room for imagination.

She adds, “In India, it would never work as our country still has a long way. Let’s leave it to the Americans to explore as it’s a risk-taking issue here and will not be taken in the right way. I have a feeling the girls embracing it will be shamed.”

A tad intrusive

Thong is largely seen as ‘too western a concept’ to even be embraced in India. Stylist Anisha Jain says, “If you’re comfortable then why not? If I’d have to wear it, no. It’s a bit intrusive while bikini is okay. I think the thong is too western and don’t see Indian actresses adapting to it.”

Jain points out that recently Priyanka Chopra wore her swimsuit with a cover-up on the beach.

Stylist Isha Bhansali seconds that. “I can’t imagine any Indian actress wearing it and it can never be an Indian beach. If it happens, it’ll be in either Ibiza, Miami or Rio. Also, we don’t have lingerie-specific models in India. I can picture it in editorials of course but not public.”

She adds, “The ‘perfect butt’ definition has changed — today even a flat butt is also fine. Someone like a Kendall can pull it off because she is skinny. Also, when you’re skinny, you don’t have much to show off so it’s less scandalising.”

Gotta be 10 on 10

Designer Surily Goel asserts that one needs a kick-ass body to carry it off. “If you are an amazing 10 on 10 body then carry it off, otherwise don’t go close to it. Internationally, it’s definitely a style statement but the Indian press is more shy than the people and you’re going to get flak for it.”

Surily sees it working only for a bunch of supermodels or millennial kids.

Takes oodles of confidence

Designer Arpita Mehta gives a big thumbs up to the idea of ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’ but feels that when it comes to a bold piece of clothing like a beach thong, it takes a very confident personality to pull it off. “It’s not even about which body shape you’re — curvier or skinny but more about the confidence. In India, I definitely see young girls experimenting with the trend but they wouldn’t be out there about it. I can only picture them embrace it in a discreet manner, say at a private beach or a resort. Bikini has been there for long and now with the European summer ahead of us, I see this form of beach wear being embraced with open arms internationally,” says she.