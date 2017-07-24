WHOA! Dhinchak Pooja is back with her latest track 'Baapu Dede Thoda Cash', Watch video!

Love her, hate her, but you certainly can't ignore her. Dhinchak Pooja is one of the additions in the list of YouTube sensations that boasts of people like Taher Shah among others. Dhinchak Pooja, who shot to fame and popularity with her cringe-worthy song Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, which (to the horror and shock of many) went on to break the internet.

The same song made her an overnight internet star. Dhinchak Pooja went on to release some more tracks like Daaru Daaru, Swag Wali Topi and Dilon Ke Shooter Hai Mera Scooter being the last one before her YouTube account got hacked and all her videos got deleted.

Soon after all her videos got erased from her YouTube channel, a section of netizens heaved a sigh of relief while another (who probably won't admit but they did) start missing her videos. Looks like Dhinchak Pooja also got to know about the same and here she is! Back with her latest single titled Baapu Dede Thoda Cash. She had announced her video on her Twitter account some days back.

Though she doesn't star in the video of her latest track as it's a lyrical video only, looks like the music video featuring her is in the making and waiting for some "cash".

Watch Dhinchak Pooja's latest song right here: