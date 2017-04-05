Essel Group 90 years

WHOA! Amitabh Bachchan hits 26 million followers on Twitter!

Wed, 5 Apr 2017-08:50pm , DNA webdesk

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has now hit 26 million followers on Twitter. The actor had joined the micro blogging site back in the year 2010 and his fans have always been by his side.

Big B took to his Twitter account to thank his fans and well wishers and wrote, "T 2484 - And it has arrived ... the magical figure of 26 million followers !! Thank you Twitter for my intolerance .."

After Amitabh bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan has 24.2 million followers, followed by Salman Khan, who has 22.1 million and Aamir Khan who has 20.4 million followers on the social media platform.

