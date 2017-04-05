WHOA! Amitabh Bachchan hits 26 million followers on Twitter!

The actor took to his Twitter account to thank his fans...

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has now hit 26 million followers on Twitter. The actor had joined the micro blogging site back in the year 2010 and his fans have always been by his side.

Big B took to his Twitter account to thank his fans and well wishers and wrote, "T 2484 - And it has arrived ... the magical figure of 26 million followers !! Thank you Twitter for my intolerance .."

T 2484 - And it has arrived ... the magical figure of 26 million followers !! Thank you Twitter for my intolerance .. pic.twitter.com/urdGhmlhdd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 4, 2017

After Amitabh bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan has 24.2 million followers, followed by Salman Khan, who has 22.1 million and Aamir Khan who has 20.4 million followers on the social media platform.