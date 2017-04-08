When Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raula' co-star Chandan Roy Sanyal spoke SRK's lines instead of his own

Shah Rukh Khan was his gracious self when co-star Chandan Roy Sanyal mouthed the superstar’s lines instead of his own on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s next, reportedly titled Raula. Khan laughed off the error.

Chandan recalls his fumbling ways, “While saying my dialogues with him from close quarters, I’d get lost just looking at Shah Rukh’s face. He is the only star I get intimidated by. I remember, late one night, when we were shooting in Lisbon, I spoke his lines while the camera was rolling. He laughed and said, ‘Ye meri line hai yaar,’ and laughed. Embarrassed, I immediately apologised. He immediately put me at ease, with his kindness and his sense of humour and humility. You can tell how a man is by the way he treats people around him and those working for him. He’s so good with all his staff and team members.”

He adds, “I’d give a lot of takes, but he was always patient, as if holding my hand through my scenes.”

Chandan says he now understands why SRK is such a successful star. “It was an all-night shoot and he was done. Anushka (Sharma) and I were waiting for our last shots. SRK is such a hard-working star. He had come from somewhere and then packed in a photo-shoot and a podcast interview in between the shoot and was supposed to go for an appearance at some event in Pune, and he was still up. He was sitting right next to me and I asked him, ‘Sir when do you sleep? Aren’t you tired, don’t you want to rest?' He looked at me and said, ‘I have not slept for so many nights properly…’ It was then that I realised what you got to do, you got to do it. He is an inspiration.”