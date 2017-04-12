When misogynistic lyrics cross a line

“How does the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) approve such demeaning lyrics?” quizzes Vithika Yadav, human rights activist and founder of Love Matters India. The online platform recently kicked off #NotMusicToMyEars, an initiative to alert listeners to weed out misogynistic lyrics they unknowingly hum to. It blacklists Yo Yo Honey’s Singh’s ‘Brown girl’ lyrics ‘Ban mitran di whore’ (You lovely, come be my whore) and ‘Tu mere agal bagal’ for its words ‘Haan tujhpe right mera, tera rasta jo rokoon, chaunkne ka nahin’ (I have a right on you, if I block your path, don’t be surprised). “It normalises gender bias where love transforms a stalker into a lover, and the woman is solely responsible to make the relationship work,” says Yadav.

While her concern is reasonable, there are those who wonder if being politically correct would come at the cost of losing subtlety. “We should have a mature way of dealing with censorship and the audiences,” lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya recently told DNA. “There was a rumpus over ‘Bhaag DK Bose’... but that was simply wordplay. If we filter out such innocuous things, then we are a vanilla society. If you say chikni chameli, it implies a fair, attractive girl. But if you get down to describing her anatomy, then I’d be uncomfortable with that.”

Others like lyricist and screenwriter Kausar Munir are more brazen. “Urdu sher and shayari compare women to receptacles of wine. There’s nothing wrong if one describes a woman’s bosom, lips and hips with an appropriate linguistic skill,” says Munir, recalling Gulzar’s ‘Beedi jalaile’ and ‘Chaiyya chaiyya’, inspired by sufi poet Bulleh Shah’s ‘Thaiyya thaiyya’, as replete with sexual connotations, but not at all crass like the line, ‘Main toh tandoori murgi hoon yaar, gatkaale sayiaan alcohol se’ from the song ‘Fevicol se’ (Dabangg 2).

BETTER OR VERSE

Lyricist Piyush Mishra says that songs that make a direct reference to coitus irk him. “What is ‘raat ko mein dungi’ (I will sleep with you tonight)? You must have the right simile, metaphor and rhyme for penis,” he says.