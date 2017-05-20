WHAT? Sushant Singh Rajput to BARE it all in Tarun Mansukhani's 'Drive'?

After nailing his photoshoot with acclaimed photographer Mario Testino for his 'Towel Series' in a butt revealing picture, Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to bare it all in his next with Tarun Mansukhani titled Drive.

“It's a significant scene that required Sushant to shed his clothes, which he has agreed to. He's in the best shape, so he's looking great on screen. It's his first action film and he's going all out for it," a source was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

Drive, that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, is an official remake of the 2011 Hollywood thriller Drive, which featured Ryan Gosling as a stuntman and getaway driver.His character falls in love with Irene (Carey Mulligan), who is married to a criminal (Oscar Isaac).In a bid to protect her from her husband and some gangsters, he decides to cross over to the other side of the law.

As of now, Sushant is busy in the promotions of his upcoming release with Kriti Sanon, titled Raabta. It's a re-incarnation tale that also stars Neerja fame Jim Sarbh. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 9.