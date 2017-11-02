WATCH: Sam Smith joins Carpool Karaoke and reveals funny fantasies about his wedding day!

Smith was joined by Fifth Harmony and together they sang 'Work From Home'

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke has its own fandom and Sam Smith joined the late night show host for the latest version on Thursday.

Promoting his latest album, The Thrill of It All, due on November 3, Sam Smith belted out some magical tunes showcasing his falsetto. It should come as no surprise when Corden matches his harmony and astonishes the singer.

During their ride, Sam Smith revealed that he got into trouble for attending Lady Gaga concert because he forged a letter from his father saying Smith needs to be at a funeral while in reality, he was grooving to Gaga's tunes!

Smith also thanked Corden for being the first person ever to bring attention to his song 'Lay Me Down' from his debut album In the Lonely Hour. To which Corden replied that he remembers thinking while listening to the song that he had heard the voice he will listen to for the rest of his life.

Smith got a surprise of his life when the band he fans over joined the carpool - Fifth Harmony.

The girl band joined Smith and Corden for a quick funky rendition of their song 'Work from Home' and that concluded the session.

Check out the video

The Thrill of It All is the second Sam Smith album and it is set to release on Friday.