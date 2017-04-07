Vinod Khanna is stable and on the mend: Hospital releases statement

On Thursday, the internet was shocked after a picture of a gaunt-looking Vinod Khanna went viral. The heartbreaking image left many of hi fans in tears.

Late in the night, rumours spread that the veteran actor has passed away. However, a source very close to Vinod Khanna told DNA that the rumours of his demise are false. The source has said that the family will release an official statement on his health on Friday.

The whole nation is waiting to hear news of one of their most revered stars and now, the hospital has released an official statement on the actor's health.

The statement reads-

"The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday with severe dehydration. He is under the care of our doctors and has responded positively to the treatment and is now stable. His family thanks his well-wishers for the good wishes and requests to respect their privacy."

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.