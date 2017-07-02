Veteran Marathi actor-writer Madhukar Toradmal passes away

Toradmal (84) was suffering from kidney failure and was recently admitted to a hospital here.

Veteran Marathi actor-writer Madhukar Toradmal died here today.

Toradmal (84) was suffering from kidney failure and was recently admitted to a hospital here. His condition started deteriorating on Friday, family sources said.

He breathed his last today evening at his residence in suburban Bandra.

Toradmal was a writer, director and actor. He had acted in Marathi as well as Hindi films including "Simhasan," "Aapli Manasa", "Atmavishwas" and "Raakh".

The Marathi play "Tarun Turk Mhatare Urk", which he wrote and acted in, ran for as many as 5,000 shows.

Other plays he wrote included "Rhunanu-bandh", "Kale Bet Lal Batti" and "Good Bye Doctor".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the theatre and Marathi film Industry had lost a versatile actor with Toradmal's demise.

"Madhukar Toradmal contributed immensely to the fields of acting, script-writing and translation. He enriched Marathi theatre and culture," Fadnavis said in his condolence message.

