Varun joins Shoojit Sircar for a love story, titled 'October'

Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar are collaborating on a slice-of-the-life love story "October", which will be shot in Delhi. The production is set to begin this September.

The movie also brings back Sircar's dream team of writer Juhi Chaturvedi and co-producer Ronnie Lahiri after "Vicky Donor" and "Piku".

Sircar, who grew up in Delhi and is familiar with the city like the back of his hands, said he always wanted to explore the concept of love in one of his films.

"The title of the film is 'October'. I cannot reveal much at this point but I am really looking forward to this story. I usually work with an idea and this time I am exploring the idea of love or how I see it. This one came from a newspaper clipping that I happened to read," Sircar told

