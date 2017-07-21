Tributes flood in for Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington

Fans, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Linkin Park?s Chester Bennington, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home shortly before 9 am Thursday.

Following news of his death, Bennington's Link Park bandmate Mike Shinoda took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing, "shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

From Rihanna to One Republic to Jimmy Kimmel, many others took to social media to express their grief over the untimely death of the 41-year-old.

Rihanna

One Republic

Imagine Dragons

Jimmy Kimmel

Chance The Rapper

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)