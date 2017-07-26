Tommy Dewey, Francois Arnaud to star in 'She's In Portland'

Actors Tommy Dewey and Francois Arnaud have been tapped to star in writer-director Marc Carlini's indie film "She's in Portland".

Dewey plays Wes, an East Coast banker grappling with a stressful home life, while Arnaud is Luke, a Los Angeles creative struggling with his career and life as a lonely single guy, reported Deadline.

Jeremy Alter is producing the project along with Carlini's Tilt/Shift Films banner.

Meanwhile, Arnaud will next be seen in Brian Crano's upcoming film "Permission" opposite Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens.

Dewey currently appears on "Casual", where he plays Alex, who co-founded the popular dating site Snooger.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)