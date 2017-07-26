This is what SRK had to say if wife Gauri Khan ever felt insecure seeing him romance onscreen

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the King of Romance has revealed that his wife Gauri Khan does not feel insecure seeing him romance onscreen.

The 51-year-old actor, who was present at the song launch of ?Hawayein?, was asked if his wife Gauri Khan ever felt insecure with him romancing his leading ladies onscreen.

To which he replied, ?After seeing me throw a woman in Baazigar, she never asked me anything."

However, he added that it was meant to be a joke and one must not take it seriously.

When asked if he was a romantic husband in real life, SRK said, ?I am shy to talk about this but I am a good company, I can make you smile, laugh, listen to what you say.?

The movie revolves around Harry, a tourist guide who is perhaps unaware of what he is seeking and Sejal played by Anushka Sharma, a Gujarati girl who refuses to budge till she finds her lost ring. With this as the premise, the movie traces their journey amidst various locations.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is all set to release on August 4.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)