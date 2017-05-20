THIS is what Shivani Tomar says on being cast opposite Barun Sobti in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'

One of the most popular actors on Indian Television, Barun Sobti is all set to be back after a gap of 5 years with season 3 of his hit show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The TV heartthrob will be seen playing Advay Singh Raizada in the show.

While the first season of the show had Sanaya Irani opposite him, the third season has him paired with Kasam actress Shivani Tomar. In a statement, shivani spoke about bagging the role opposite Barun Sobti, "“Yes, I will be playing the lead in the third season of ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’ opposite Barun Sobti. I am really excited about the show and my character. It’s very different and I am really looking forward to the journey.”

Recent reports also suggest the the duo was supposed to come together for another show on Star Plus but the project got shelved. Since Sanaya couldn't come on board for season 3 of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, as she has been roped in for Sony TV's production Kavya Ki Prathna, Shivani was finalised for the role of Khushi in IPKKND.

Barun had revealed that he will be seen in an anti-hero character in the third season in an interview with the Hindustan Times. " have always wanted to work in a show that has good content. I am looking forward to the anti-hero role. I hope people don’t hate me. This will be a one-year-long show and I have been a fan of finite shows," he was quoted as saying.

Barun Sobti took to his Instagram account and shared glimpses to IPKKND season 3.

Watch the videos here:

#IPKKND3 #ASR #advaysinghraizada A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on May 20, 2017 at 3:19am PDT