REVEALED: Here's what Tamannaah Bhatia will play in her next post 'Baahubali 2'!

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently promoting the release of her upcoming epic historical movie Baahubali 2, revealed that her next venture will see her playing a deaf and mute character.

According to BollywoodLife, the actress talked about her next Bollywood venture post Baahubali: The Conslusion. "Baahubali helped me to realise that people want me to do different characters like now I have shot for a film in which I play a deaf and mute girl, gone completely sans makeup. It is a Hindi film produced by Vashu Bhagnani sir,”

She also commented on collaborating with Prabhudheva once more, after her successful outing with him and Sonu Sood in Tutak Tutak Tutiya. “I am also collaborating with Prabhu sir again, but in a completely different framework. So, it would be very interesting for the audience, who have seen us before, to watch us in completely different characters and framework,”

The actress also talked to the entertainment portal about her pride in the Baahubali saga and the re-release of the first movie in theatres. “We have always looked upon Hollywood superheroes like Superman and Spiderman but Baahubali is our own Indian superhero and the connection people have made with this franchise is unprecedented....It’s an honour for any actor to say that their movie is re-released after two years. I am happy that people are supporting the format of having the movie in two parts and that’s what makes it interesting."

The 27 year-old will be seen in theatres in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is releasing on April 28, 2017.