Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol begins shooting for 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has to say

Sunny Deol is all set to launch his son Karan Deol in Bollywood. Karan has even began shooting for his debut film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which will be directed by papa Sunny himself.

As per reports, Sunny had already been shooting in Manali for sometime and Karan has just joined them on the sets there. Elated at the first day of his son's shoot, papa Sunny took to his twitter account to share a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Started #palpaldilkepaas .. Karan’s first day at shoot.. can’t get enough.. my boy has grown big #love #actor #life.”

While wishes have been puring in for the latest star kid who has joined the block, Shah Rukh Khan, who has previously worked with Sunny in Darr, also got to know about it. SRK gave a shout out to the young lad on Twitter writing, "All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way."

All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way. https://t.co/75DVSGC8J0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017

Sunny had also shared some pictures from the locations of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas previously on his Twitter account.

Check them out here: