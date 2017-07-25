SRK heads to Mumbai to release 'Jab Harry Met Sejal's new song

Shah Rukh Khan, who was holidaying in Los Angeles with his family, is finally heading back home to continue the promotions of his upcoming movie ?Jab Harry Met Sejal?.

The 51-year-old-actor took to Twitter and shared a selfie from within the flight.

He captioned the snap, ?LA done.Will miss babies.Hav 2 come back 2 bring the Love song of #JHMS to u all. Playing in my cans now??Hawayein.?

The ?Raees? star is returning to unveil the latest track from the movie titled ?Hawayein?.

The first two songs of the film gathered huge success and are being appreciated by the fans.

The movie revolves around Harry, a tourist guide who is perhaps unaware of what he is seeking and Sejal, a Gujarati girl who refuses to budge till she finds her lost ring. With this as the premise, the movie traces their journey amidst various locations.

King Khan will be seen opposite Anushka Sharma in the film.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is all set to release on August 4.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)