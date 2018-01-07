Someone outbid Brad Pitt to watch an episode of 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Hollywood star Brad Pitt offered to pay $120,000 to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke.

The 54-year-old actor, however, was outbid during a silent auction at Sean Penn's annual gala for Haiti, held at Milk Studios in California, reported Variety.

During the charity gala, the auctioneer announced the opportunity to watch an episode with Clarke, who was in attendance at the event, along with her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.

The auction to watch the episode with Clarke started at $20,000.

Pitt bid $80,000 to watch an episode of the epic fantasy drama with Clarke. Then he outbid himself to $90,000. When Harington offered to also sit in on the episode viewing, Pitt raised his own bid to $120,000.

The actor was outbid by a gala-goer who ended the auction at $160,000.

The charity event to benefit the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organisations, hosted by Penn, CAA's Bryan Lourd and Sean and Alexandra Parker, also honoured Leonardo DiCaprio for his work combating climate change.