Singer Marilyn Manson gets injured onstage during concert in New York

Manson had to be taken away on a stretcher.

Heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson got injured by a large stage prop at his Hammerstein Ballroom concert and is being treated at a New York hospital.

In a statement issued to Variety, singer's representative said, "Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital."

The band was about 45 minutes into their set and was performing their cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams". At the centre of the stage was a podium, framed by two giant fake pistols, which Manson began to climb. The podium wobbled dramatically, Manson fell backward and then the prop fell upon him the band kept playing for several moments until they noticed the singer was not getting up.

Opening artist Alice Glass, who was watching the set side stage, appeared noticeably distraught after running over to his side.

The band's 'Heaven Upside Down' tour started just two days ago in Maryland and is scheduled to continue through the end of October. It is unclear whether any dates will be postponed due to the injury. The album of the same name is slated for release next week.