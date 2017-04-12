Essel Group 90 years

SHOCKING! Vidyut Jammwal now LEAKS audio of a drunk Ram Gopal Varma calling Tiger Shroff a transgender

Ram Gopal Verma - Vidyut Jammwal - Tiger Shroff
alt DNA Web Team | Wed, 12 Apr 2017-11:28am , DNA webdesk

How disgusting can it be than this? What's wrong with RGV?

Ram Gopal Varma had faced the ire of the media and Twitterati when he slammed Tiger Shroff and called him a woman, a few backs week. Soon, he retracted his statement and deleted his tweets. But now, he's at it again.

The controversial filmmaker had tweeted in favour of Tiger two nights back. He had compared Tiger to Vidyut Jammwal and even mentioned how Tiger will finish off the Commando star with one punch.

Read his previous tweets first -

But then, something went awry and Vidyut decided to speak to RGV. What happened next was shocking. While Vidyut was recording the whole conversation, a drunk Ramu abused and insulted Tiger. He went to the extent of calling Tiger a woman and a transgender. He also tried to clarify that his tweets were more like a challenge to Tiger because he knew he won't stand any chance in front of Jammwal.

Vidyut leaked the audio recording on Twitter and Twitterati went ballistic.

As for us, we definitely think Ramu needs to get a life. A much better one, indeed. One without drunk driving and drunk dialling.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read