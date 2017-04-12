SHOCKING! Vidyut Jammwal now LEAKS audio of a drunk Ram Gopal Varma calling Tiger Shroff a transgender

How disgusting can it be than this? What's wrong with RGV?

Ram Gopal Varma had faced the ire of the media and Twitterati when he slammed Tiger Shroff and called him a woman, a few backs week. Soon, he retracted his statement and deleted his tweets. But now, he's at it again.

The controversial filmmaker had tweeted in favour of Tiger two nights back. He had compared Tiger to Vidyut Jammwal and even mentioned how Tiger will finish off the Commando star with one punch.

Read his previous tweets first -

As a martial arts fan am really curious about who's better fighter btwn @iTIGERSHROFF and @VidyutJammwal ..I wish they will fight and prove — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

I personally think @iTIGERSHROFF is far better and he should challenge @VidyutJammwal for a real fight and prove to everyone that he's best — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

I am super sure @VidyutJammwal will run away if @iTIGERSHROFF challenges him for a hand to hand kick to kick fight in real — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

My bet is on @iTIGERSHROFF and am sure he will prove he's Bruce Lee ka baap by destroying @VidyutJammwal in an open challenge real fight — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

Correction of my earlier tweet is I heard @VidyutJammwal said ..I dint hear directly — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

If @iTIGERSHROFF openly challenges @VidyutJammwal for a direct real fight @VidyutJammwal will runaway to the Shaolin Temple — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

As a @iTIGERSHROFF fan am so waiting for him to throw an open challenge for a real fight to that b s t d e f x s n y @VidyutJammwal — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

In a real street fight I will bet everything on @iTIGERSHROFF becos I believe he will finish off @VidyutJammwal with just one single punch — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

Am super sure that @VidyutJammwal will never have the guts to take on @iTIGERSHROFF 's challenge — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

But then, something went awry and Vidyut decided to speak to RGV. What happened next was shocking. While Vidyut was recording the whole conversation, a drunk Ramu abused and insulted Tiger. He went to the extent of calling Tiger a woman and a transgender. He also tried to clarify that his tweets were more like a challenge to Tiger because he knew he won't stand any chance in front of Jammwal.

Vidyut leaked the audio recording on Twitter and Twitterati went ballistic.

As for us, we definitely think Ramu needs to get a life. A much better one, indeed. One without drunk driving and drunk dialling.