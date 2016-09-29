Scoop: Sanjay Dutt to play a stuntman in his next 'Marco Bhau'!

It’s a role Sanjay Dutt hasn’t taken up before. But it’s a profession whose nuances he’s deeply aware of. As the titular character in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly’s next Marco Bhau, he plays a stuntman. The film is expected to go on floors in November, with one half being shot in Goa and the other in Chennai.

Dutt will ace this role because he is one of those few actors who is comfortable sitting, chatting or smoking a beedi with spotboys, lightmen and stuntmen of a film unit.

In fact, a source close to Dutt tells us that the actor has begun research on the film. “Sanjay shares a good rapport with the stuntmen who have worked for him in previous films. He is familiar with their work and families and often asks after them. While prepping for his role, he is likely to spend time observing the stuntmen to pick and perfect some nuances for his character. His role is being kept under wraps as Vidhu wants a certain look for Marco,” added the source.

The source continues, “When he was given a narration of the first draft, he loved it. He found the story of a father and his daughter moving and emotion-packed. The final narration will happen soon. Being an action hero, Sanju understands the risks they face, and the dedication they put in to make a film as real as can be.”

In fact, after he was released from Yerwada jail, one of the first people Sanju Baba met were a group of persons from the Stuntmen Association.