Salman Khan makes midnight run to see hospitalised Vinod Khanna

The actor returned from Maldives to make a late night visit to see his ‘mentor’ in lieu of news circulating about his failing health.

Salman Khan decided to pay a visit last night to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to see actor Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the hospital on April 2. Khan and Khanna have acted together in several films, with Khanna playing Salman’s father in movies like Dabangg and Wanted.

Salman, who just returned from a family trip to the Maldives after celebrating his nephew Ahil’s birthday, considers the veteran actor to be a mentor and a lucky charm, and looks up to him for advice and inspiration.

Khanna was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 2 following severe dehydration. After a picture of the actor looking sickly and frail started making the rounds on the internet and quickly went viral, the twitterati assumed the worst scenario, and reports floated around saying that the actor had bladder cancer.

However, the hospital and sources close to the actor dissuaded the rumours. One close associate gave a quote to Indian Express saying, “I am not allowed to reveal anything, but Vinod ji is getting better and there is nothing serious. We are just wishing that he is out of the hospital soon.” The hospital where he is admitted also made a similar statement, saying that he is responding to the treatment well and his condition is now stable.

Khanna will next be seen in Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi, opposite Hema Malini and Rajesh Shringarpure.