Saif Ali Khan 'Kaalakaandi' gets a September release date

Saif Ali Khan?s dark comedy ?Kaalakaandi? has a release date now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the release date of the movie with a photo of Saif.

He captioned the snap, ?Saif Ali Khan starrer #Kaalakaandi to release on 8 Sept 2017... Film marks the directorial debut of #DelhiBelly writer Akshat Verma...?

The project will be the debut directorial venture for Akshat Verma, previously known for writing 2011s ?Delhi Belly?.

The movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles.

?Kaalakaandi? is the story of six characters from different worlds, urban, ambitious Mumbai and it's dark, neglected underbelly, a raucous tale about life, death, karma, that barrels through one monsoon night.

The movie is produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Flying Unicorn.

