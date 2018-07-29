Sacred Games' 'Cuckoo' Kubbra Sait answers whether she is a transgender in real life or not

Kubbra Sait's brief yet impactful role in recently released Netflix web series 'Sacred Games' has become a talking point on the internet. Her earnest portrayal of a transgender named 'Cuckoo' has left fans wondering if she is actually a transgender.

When asked to comment on it, Kubbra told Mid-Day, "That according to me is their appreciation. I am a woman who likes men, yet, I have managed to convince the world that I have a willy. I played the character with the same honesty that I played a tree when I was a six-year-old, in a school play.”

Her role involved nudity and she is particularly being praised for bringing out the human side of Cuckoo. She said, “The character made a passing reference in the book. But, once they saw how it was being played out, they wrote more scenes for me. Most of what we shot was retained. Showcasing Kukoo’s humanity was important.”

In an earlier interview with Times Now, Kubbra revealed how things unfolded on the sets. She said, “He (Anurag Kashyap, co-director of Sacred Games) made me do the scene seven times- every time after the scene, he’d come to me and say I am making you do this so many times, sorry haan. Just one more time, ek aur baar, one more and I am going again, don’t hate me, I know you hate me, don’t hate me.”