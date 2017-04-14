Sachin: A Billion Dreams makers are planning THIS surprise for all Sachin Tendulkar fans and we know what it is!

The theatrical trailer of Sachin Tendulkar's biopic titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams was unveiled on Thursday. Fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer, after the teasers raked in huge response from the audience.

Sachin himself came and launched the trailer which has already gone viral on the Internet. Now, we know that the makers have a surprise planned for all his billion fans across the globe.

What is it? Here's the revelation. A person from the team told us, "The makers have created a crazy anthem paying tribute to the legend of Sachin Tendulkar. He's like God to Indian cricket so AR Rahman has created an anthem that will resonate with every Indian."

The anthem will be launched really soon and knowing Sachin's craze across the nation, this one's already a winner!