Rumours can rest: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'MS Dhoni' biopic not banned in Pakistan!

The recent outrage between India and Pakistan has certainly affected the cultural exchange between the two otherwise politically hostile countries. There were reports that following MNS' ban on Pakistani artists in India, the neighbouring country has decided to stop shows of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Ms Dhoni biopic.

The news shocked everyone last night but now, the Pakistani CBFC's Chief has confirmed that nothing of that sort has happened. He spoke to The Express Tribune and clarified, "How can we ban a film that's not been submitted for certification? The local distributors have not even applied for the NoC of the film."

But Sabina Islam of IMGC Entertainment, the company that's distributing the film in Pakistan has a different thing to say. She told the portal, "We wouldn't want to release anything that can aggravate the current situation of the two countries. Dhoni is India's hero so it's risky."

Will Dhoni's biopic see the light of the day in Pakistan? Let's wait and watch!