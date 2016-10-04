Rohit Shetty won’t clash with Rajini

Rakesh Roshan’s wonderful gesture of moving Krrish 4 release from December 2017, to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled film with Aanand L Rai seems to have started a trend. Earlier, filmmakers would wait for the other guy to blink or take them on at the same date and the face-off ending with one or both makers losing money. Now they are choosing to be sensible and mature about it, rather than making it an ego issue.

Rohit Shetty’s last film Dilwale locked horns with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani last year. There have been reports of 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, releasing on the date Rohit has announced — Diwali 2017. Both films releasing the same day would mean a Rajini and Akshay vs Ajay clash.

But this time, Rohit has decided to back out of the announced date (October 19) and not release on the same Friday as Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The fourth installment of the franchise, titled Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shraddha Kapoor and is co-produced by Rohit.

Says a source, “While most directors fight over festival dates for the release of their films, here’s one director who is willing to make the big gesture. Rohit’s films have always released in Diwali week as they represent the bright, happy, larger-than-life festive spirit. But Rohit is very clear that he won’t release on the same day as 2.0. He’s a huge fan of Rajinikanth and he’s grown up on the South superstar’s films and has too much respect for the senior actor to clash with his film on the same day.”

Apart from that, Rohit feels that film clashes are avoidable as they create unnecessary negativity. The source adds, “When clashes happen, the focus goes more on who’s doing what rather than on the film’s marketing and promotions. The filmmaker feels that any good day is good for a release as it used to be in earlier times and he’s perfectly happy with releasing Golmaal Again on any other day.”