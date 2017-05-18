Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Bollywood, Reema Lagoo no more, Reema Lagoo, RIP Reema Lagoo, death, dies, heart attack, Cardiac arrest, Kokilaben Hospital,salm

Reema Lagoo passes away: Here's what her son-in-law Vinay Waikul says...

(Image courtesy: Youtube Screengrab)
alt DNA Web Team | Thu, 18 May 2017-11:12am , DNA webdesk

The actress died of cardiac arrest early this morning...

Best known for playing Salman Khan's mother on screen in movies like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, veteran actress Reema Lagoo died of a heart attack early this morning around 3:15 am. She was 59 years old.

The Executive Director Ram Naraian informed PTI that the actress was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital late last night after she complained of chest pain. "We will issue a health report later in the day, after consulting with her family," he said.

The agency report further quoted Lagoo's son-in-law Vinay Waikul as saying, "She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 AM. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 AM. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues...so it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us."

Bollywood, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Behl, Reema Lagoo no more, Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman Khan, death, cardiac arrest, heart attack, Ko

ALSO READ

Reema Lagoo no more: 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' co-star Mohnish Behl reacts to the sad news

In her career spanning 38 years, she has worked in a number of TV serials and Movies. The TV shows Tu Tu Main Main, Shrimaan Shrimati would have been incomplete without her presence. She was last seen in the show Naamkaran that aired on Star Plus.

Lagoo has also worked with most of the noted names in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn were among the many others to whom she played mother on screen.

reema

ALSO READ

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passes away in Mumbai

(with PTI inputs)

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read