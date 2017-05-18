Reema Lagoo passes away: Here's what her son-in-law Vinay Waikul says...

Best known for playing Salman Khan's mother on screen in movies like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, veteran actress Reema Lagoo died of a heart attack early this morning around 3:15 am. She was 59 years old.

The Executive Director Ram Naraian informed PTI that the actress was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital late last night after she complained of chest pain. "We will issue a health report later in the day, after consulting with her family," he said.

The agency report further quoted Lagoo's son-in-law Vinay Waikul as saying, "She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 AM. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 AM. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues...so it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us."

In her career spanning 38 years, she has worked in a number of TV serials and Movies. The TV shows Tu Tu Main Main, Shrimaan Shrimati would have been incomplete without her presence. She was last seen in the show Naamkaran that aired on Star Plus.

Lagoo has also worked with most of the noted names in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn were among the many others to whom she played mother on screen.

(with PTI inputs)