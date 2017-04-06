Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to come together for a commercial!

It's always good to see one of our favourite couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone onscreen together, and looks like they will be back soon! No, not for a film but mostly, for a commercial. According to sources, Ranbir has been approached by a cell phone brand and the creative directors have been thinking of roping in Dippy for the same.

While Ranbir has been busy with the biopic on Sanjay Dutt, DP was earlier busy with xXx: Return of Xander Cage and later, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. The shoot for the commercial might take place next month. We're sure their fans can't wait to see the magic yet again!

Meanwhile, Deepika has been in the news for prepping up for Padmavati, Recently, the actress visited Chittorgarh to gather as much information as she could about Queen Padmini, on whom her character is based. Earlier, she was also spotted carrying few books on the history of Rajasthan.