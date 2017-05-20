Poll Results OUT: Will 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' BEAT 'Baahubali 2'? Here's the VERDICT of fans!

Sachin Tendulkar's biographical drama titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to hit the theatres on May 26.The producer of the biopic Ravi Bhagchandaka has raised the expectations of fans by stating that it has the potential to demolish Baahubali 2 which is ruling the theatres as of now.

While Baahubali 2 has been smashing records left right and centre right from the day it has hit the theatres, it has collected over Rs 1500 crore worldwide. The Hindi dubbed version alone has grossed over Rs 450 crore.

Considering the immense fan following that the God of Cricket has in our country a lot of speculations have been rife post Bhagchandaka's comments. We decided to ask fans, about whether they think that the Sachin biopic will be able to beat Baahubali 2's at the Box Office in a poll and the fans have finally given their verdict.

The poll results are out and a whopping majority of 67.38% fans feel that there's no chance it could do so. On the other hand, 20.86% voters feel there are 100 percent chances that it can beat Baahubali 2 .

A section of 6.95% voters opine that only Kattappa knows the answer to this question while 4.81% voters probably don't even know who Sachin is!