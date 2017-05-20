Poll: Do you WANT to watch a 'RAMBO' remake?

So, it has been confirmed that Indian remake of Rambo is on its way with Tiger Shroff as its protagonist. The original RAMBO franchise starred Sylvester Stallone as the leading man,

The Indian remake of the film is to follow the last last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed Forces who returns home to discover a war waging in his own land and how he unleashes mayhem by becoming an unstoppable machine after tough training.

While the netizens are abuzz at the confirmation of an Indian remake of Rambo, the original Rambo actor Stallone posted a picture from the film on his Instagram account, writing, "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India! Great character. Hope they don’t wreck it."

Considering the track record of the Hollywood films that have been remade and "wrecked" in Bollywood, Stallone's apprehension is apparent. Be it Players, God Tussi Great Ho, Kuchh Toh Hai, We Are Family or many others, there has been hardly any remake that has wowed the audience, with the exception of the likes of Bang Bang.

So now, we call out for your views. Given the history of the Hollywood remakes that have not done well in Bollywood, would you want to watch a remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo?

What are you waiting for? Make your votes count.

Vote NOW: