'People did forget that I am an actor', says Mandira Bedi

She made a successful transition from TV shows and movies to a cricket presenter but Mandira Bedi believes her stint as an host overshadowed her acting career.

Mandira is still remembered for popular daily soaps like "Shanti" (1994) and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" (2000). She made a mark in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jayenge" in 1995.

"Till the time I did cricket I was known for the roles I played. But when cricket happened, people started to know me as a person. But people forgot that I was an actor and I was not getting any acting job," Mandira told

