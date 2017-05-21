Original 'Rambo' Sylvester Stallone now wishes Tiger Shroff GOOD LUCK for Indian Rambo remake!

Did the Hollywood star just take a U-turn on his previous message?

The news of Tiger Shroff being roped in for the Indian remake of Sylvester Stallone starrer Rambo (First Blood) took the internet by storm. While several debates triggered off on whether Tiger is the right choice for the remake, the news reached the original Ramnbo star.

Stallone, first posted an apprehensive messge on his Instagram account writing, "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don’t wreck it."

I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don't wreck it . A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 19, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Now, his apprehension seems apparent given the track record and fate of Bollywood remakes of Hollywood flicks. But it was Tiger's reply that won our hearts completely. Tiger wrote to him on Twitter, "Humbled and blessed to be walking the road u lay down u r irreplaceable and I hope I don't let you down sir @TheSlyStallone #RamboRemake"

Humbled and blessed to be walking the road u lay down u r irreplaceable and I hope I don't let you down sir @TheSlyStallone #RamboRemake https://t.co/A55zcoj5Kr — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 19, 2017

Now, looks like Stallone has taken a U-turn and changed his tunes soon after the Indian media picked up his Instagram post and the message that he posted. Stallone once again took to Instagram to wish Tiger and even mentioned that his words were twisted and then presented. He wrote, "Some people like to read into words and twist them.. good luck Tiger , go fight the good fight, keep punching ,oh , for the Record , I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams!"

Some people like to read into words and twist them.. good luck Tiger , go fight the good fight, keep punching ,oh , for the Record , I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 20, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

He then shared the poster of the Rambo remake starring Tiger Shroff and also wrote, "I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get an rare opportunity to reach for the stars! Eye of the Tiger! I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it…"

I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get an rare opportunity to reach for the stars! Eye of the Tiger! I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it… A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 20, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

To which Tiger, once again replied humbly writing, "There will always and only be ONE "eye of the tiger" for us cubs you rule the jungle! Thank you so much sir! @TheSlyStallone"