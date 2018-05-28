On a musical trip: Pop artiste Badal talks about his new song and upcoming works

Badal’s debut song Vamos was the first Punjabi-English-Spanish song, which crossed 10 million views on YouTube. After collaborating with Grammy winner hip hop musician Raja Kumari, he recently released Trip — an out-and-out club number. He says, “This one is completely out of my comfort zone. I’m more comfortable with romantic and party songs,” he states.

After the success of Vamos, Badal tells us that he’s working on another number that will be in Punjabi and Spanish. “I’ve got confident in the language and I think the dialect is close to Punjabi and Hindi,” he explains, adding that hereon, he plans to release videos frequently. “I want to try different things for different audiences. Thode rulaane wale songs bhi,” he laughs.

Badal is also working on tracks for films, which he cannot talk about yet. “The likes of Guru Randhawa and Badshah are doing good work. Indie artistes’ tracks being included in films promotes both parties,” he points out.

Among his favourite artistes are Diljeet Dosanjh, Sonu Nigam and Guru, though, it’s rapper Bohemia who comes on top for him. “I’ve been listening to him since I was very young. I became a musician because of rap. And I got interested in writing because of Bohemia’s Ek Tera Pyaar,” he concludes.