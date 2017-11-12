Oh no! Fans wait for Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' teaser is not ending anytime soon!

The wait for Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' doesn't seem to end anytime soon.

After the audio launch of Shankar's much-awaited sci-fi in Dubai, fans are awaiting for the teaser for the film. But they will have to wait a little longer. According to the buzz, the film is now scheduled for April 2018 release as the VFX work is still not over. The teaser will only be launched 30 days before the release of the film, while the trailer just 15 days before the audience gets to see the film in theatres.

Reportedly, initial plans were to launch the teaser in Hyderabad on November 22, while the trailer was set to be unveiled on December 12 in Chennai.

Akki has confirmed that there will be now Akshay Kumar Vs Akshay Kumar film clash on Republic Day weekend. In a n interview to Mid-day the actor has put an end all the commotion. Khiladi Kumar said, “There is a lot of false information that is being circulated over both films releasing on the same day. Why would I clash with my own film? It will either be 2.0 or Padman. While Padman is a film that I have produced, 2.0 belongs to Shankar Rajinikanth and Lyca productions. They will decide if they want to release the film on Republic Day. If they do I will postpone Padman and if they don’t, I will go ahead.”

While there is no official confirmation on the release date of Endhiran sequel, the music of the film is making the right noises till then.