No jokes on Sunil Grover, please: Kapil Sharma's STRONG diktat to the team of Firangi

This happened when all of them had gathered to ring in Kapil's birthday celebrations...

Kapil Sharma just celebrated his birthday earlier this week. But while the team of The Kapil Sharma Show cut a cake on the sets, the comedian spent a rather fruitful day on the sets of his next film Firangi.

Kapil, along with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath celebrated his birthdays on the Firngi sets in Bikaner. The production team was elated to ring in his birthday but soon, something happened which surprised everyone.

Given that Kapil's huge fallout with Sunil Grover has gained immense press and got him a lot of negative publicity as well, when the production crew members started joking about Kapil and Sunil, he initially didn't play along. He rather kept mum when all this happened.

Later, he told the entire crew that they shouldn't be making fun of him and Sunil. This came as a strong diktat from Kapil and we are thinking whether Kapil's had a change of heart suddenly.