My son will have play dates with Liam's son: Tomlinson

Singer Louis Tomlinson says he is excited for his 18-month-old son to meet fellow former One Direction member Liam Payne's three-month-old little boy, Bear.

"I'm super happy for him and we haven't been able to do it yet logistically but I'm really excited about having Freddie and Bear in the same room," the 25-year-old singer says.

Tomlinson welcomed Freddie, who he shares with ex Briana Jungwirth, in January 2016; Payne and girlfriend Cheryl Cole's first child arrived in March, reported Us magazine.

Harry Styles also recently shared his excitement about his former bandmates becoming fathers.

"It's really amazing. I've spoken to both of them and they're super happy, and it's a pretty amazing thing. It's pretty great to watch," he had said.

