'Munna Michael' actress Nidhhi Agerwal to visit her Bangalore college with Tiger Shroff!

The gorgeous Nidhhi Agerwal who makes her debut with Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael opposite heartthrob Tiger Shroff , will soon travel to her hometown Bangalore for the promotions of the film.

Nidhhi had a special request when the discussion of the promotional tour in her hometown came up – The actress, wanted to visit the college she studied at with Tiger, since the students there were huge fans of the Gen-X star.

Says a source, “When discussing the promotions of Munna Michael, the country’s first dance-action film , Nidhhi was keen on having the makers add a visit to her college with Tiger ,as he has a huge fan following there. Tiger readily agreed and they decided to schedule the visit in the second week of July.Nidhhi has also invited the entire team to her home in Bangalore for dinner, while they are in the city to promote the film”.

Says Nidhhi, “ I don’t know of any teenage girl who does not love Tiger Shroff. Not only is he good looking but is also a sweet guy. I just happened to mention to him that girls in Bangalore would love it if he visited my college and he agreed”.​