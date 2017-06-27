Moffat, Gatiss' new series isn't 'Dracula solves crimes'

It is out that "Sherlock" writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are coming together for a "Dracula" TV series, but the former has said the show would not be "Dracula solves crimes".

With scribes of the popular detective series on board and a similar format to that of "Sherlock", some were quick to assume their latest collaboration to be a potential series involving a crime-solving vampire, reported Digital Spy.

At a screening of the latest episode of "Doctor Who" at Cardiff's BBC Hoddinott Hall, Moffat quipped about the possibility.

"Dracula solves crimes!" he said, before adding, "I just made that up it's not that, it's not that!" "That's quite good though, isn't it?"

Moffat also revealed he and Gatiss would not start working on the project immediately.

"I've got other plans just before that, mostly involving a balcony and gin 'n' tonic!"

