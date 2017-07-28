'Mean Girls' musical play cast unveiled

Tina Fey finished the writing for the play. Her husband, Jeff Richmond, will compose the music.

Mean Girls musical producers Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson have announced that Erika Henningsen will lead the cast of the stage adaptation of the 2004 teen comedy movie.

Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell will also have roles in the musical, which has been adapted by Tina Fey from her screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Henningsen, who was seen recently in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables, has been cast as Cady Heron, who was played by Lindsay Lohan in the film.

Louderman will step into Rachel McAdams' shoes as Regina George.

Park and Rockwell will take on the roles of Regina's sidekick frenemies Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, who were played by Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, respectively, in the movie.

In addition to the four main cast members, the upcoming musical will feature Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

Casey Nicholaw will direct and choreograph the Broadway- bound musical, which will feature music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The musical will have its world premiere in the fall at DC's National Theatre.