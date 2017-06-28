Lorde thanks fans for making 'Melodrama' number one album

Singer Lorde is grateful to her fans as her second album, "Melodrama" recently topped the charts in the US.

The 20-year-old songstress took to Twitter to thank her fans and followers for helping her recreate the magic of her first musical single 'Royals' that released in 2013.

"You guys, today we have the number one album in America.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.'Royals' was, to quote David Chase, 'a moonshot, a dreadnought'. There were no such guarantees with 'Melodrama' that's why this means so much.

"When I was a kid I thought big records had to be made a certain way to be sterile and calculated in craft; that something had to be sacrificed. I have had the divine thrill of disproving that first hand, twice over," Lorde wrote in a series of tweets.

The "Green Light" hitmaker added she worked on the album with collaborator musician Jack Antonoff and felt her 15- year-old self would be proud of her for the achievement.

"Jack and I made this in rooms alone, telling secrets and uncovering truths, and I just know that 15-year-old me would have been so proud.

"So what I'm trying to say is let's get it more joy in all our future melodrama forever," she wrote.

According to Billboard, Lorde's first album, 2013's 'Pure Heroine', debuted and peaked at number three on the Billboard 200.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)