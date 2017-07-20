Lena Dunham to join season 7 of 'American Horror Story'

Former "Girls" star Lena Dunham is joining the upcoming seventh season of FX's "American Horror Story", according to series showrunner Ryan Murphy.

"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we are," Murphy tweeted.

The actress will appear in one episode, her representatives told The Hollywood Reporter.

Details about Dunham's character in the latest season, which based around the 2016 election, are unknown.

Dunham joins stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes, and Adina Porter for the anthology series' upcoming installment, which is currently in production.

