Last rites of veteran actress Reema Lagoo performed in Mumbai

The last rites of Bollywood's veteran actress Reema Lagoo?s took place this afternoon at Mumbai?s Oshiwara Crematorium where various Bollywood celebrities, with which the actress had worked, were spotted at the funeral.

Aamir Khan, who attended the funeral with wife Kiran Rao, said that it was hard to come to terms with her death as it was so sudden. The actor?s first film ?Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak? was with her.

Rishi Kapoor, who co-starred with Reema in films such as ?Prem Granth,? ?Shreemaan Aashique? and ?Henna?, also attended the last rites of the actress.

Earlier in the day, he tweeted a picture of the actress from her film ?Hum Saath Saath Hain? and wrote, ?RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences.?

Kajol, who played Reema's daughter in ?Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?, also reached the actress? residence to pay her last respects.

Lagoo?s ?Naamkaran? co-actor Barkha Bisht, Viraf Patel and Gulfam Khan were also present at the funeral.

Other celebrities who attended the actress? funeral included Mahesh Manjrekar, Neelam, Manoj Joshi, Guddi Maruti, Raza Murad, Tanvi Azmi and Rakesh Bedi.

Reema Lagoo passed away passed in the wee hours of Thursday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai.

She died because of cardiac arrest.

