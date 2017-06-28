Lady Gaga will not appear in 'American Horror Story' season 7

Lady Gaga fans, we have some bad news for you.

There were reports that singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga will be returning for the seventh season of hit-TV series ?American Horror Story?.

But quashing these reports, the Entertainment Weekly has now confirmed that the ?John Wayne? singer will not be returning to ?AHS? this season.

Earlier, a rumour did spring up that Lady Gaga would be making a return for the new series in an article in the Vogue magazine.

Gaga made her AHS debut in season five?s Hotel as the vampiric Countess and then returned briefly to play the witchy woodswoman in Roanoke.

But, the show will continue to have colorful creatures.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy revealed another sketch for one of season seven?s monsters via his Instagram this weekend.

The picture depicted a mutated face with two hands reaching out. Then there's the Satanic symbol.

The show stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, and Adina Porter.

?American Horror Story? season 7 will premiere in September.

