Korn-guitarist-Brian-Welch-calls-Chester-Bennington?s-suicide-?cowardly?

Following news of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington?s reported suicide, Korn guitarist Brian Welch described the act as ?cowardly?.

Welch, who was slammed online, later retracted his comments stating he 'didn't mean to sound insensitive'.

In a Facebook post, the rock star had said 'giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out.'

Welch wrote: ?Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly pissing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I'm sick of this suicide shit! I've battled depression/mental illness, and I'm trying to be sempethetic, but it's hard when you're pissed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!! [sic]?

He later backtracked by writing: ?I didn't mean to sound insensitive about Chester. Just dealing with a range of emotions today. Love you Chester. I'm pissed that you did this, but I know this could have been me back in the day after getting wasted one night.?

The 41-year-old was found dead in his home in Palos Verdes near Los Angeles shortly before 9am on Thursday.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)