Keith's sweet message for 'babygirl' Nicole on anniversary

Singer Keith Urban has wished his wife actress Nicole Kidman, whom he fondly calls, "babygirl" on their 11th marriage anniversary.

The 49-year-old musician took to Instagram to wish the "Lion" actress as he remembered their D-Day.

"Happy Anniversary Babygirl... Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU," wrote Urban.

The "Blue A'int Your Color" singer also posted an adorable selfie with Kidman, in which one can see the two embracing each other and gazing lovingly into the camera.

Kidman also took to Facebook where she shared a throwback photo from their wedding day.

"11 years of love that I thank God for every day. I love you Keith Lionel more and more. Happy anniversary," she wrote.

The actress married her second husband Urban in 2006 and has two daughters, Sunday, nine, and Faith, six.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)