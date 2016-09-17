Kapoor family did not target media: Journalist from the video speaks up

The journalist who could be seen in the video, getting hit outside Ranbir's car finally tells what actually happened...

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor faced the ire of many journalists after a shocking video showing Rishi and Randhir misbehaving with the media personnel went viral on the Internet. The video was captured during the Ganpati visarjan at RK Studios.

Rishi expressed his displeasure about the whole fiasco and claimed that it was wrong on the media's part to make this a big issue without asking them for any clarification. In the video, we can see a journalist getting hit right at the end, when a bodyguard pushes and drops him on the floor.

The journalist, Sumit Sharma from India TV finally broke his silence and explained what actually happened that day.

"I was going towards Ranbir with my cameraman to take his byte, but he sat in the car and left. The camera wire got stuck in my foot and I fell down on my own. The video has been cleverly edited because Ranbir never pushed or hit me. In fact, no one checked with me before carrying that video. I have no malice against Rishiji, Randhirji or Ranbir. There were a lot of us walk around close to Rishiji and he didn’t ask us to move aside or push us… I was there during the whole Ganpati procession that day… Given all the practical conditions – the heavy rains, the crowd going berserk, the Kapoor family did not target or misbehave with any media persons."

Hopefully this puts an end to all such speculations and reports.