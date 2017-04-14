Kapil Sharma BEATS Sunil Grover but Nach Baliye 8 has the last laugh, here's how!

Kapil Sharma is not having a great run with the audiences. After his public spat with Sunil Grover, the audiences have been divided into two camps - one that supports Kapil and the other that supports Sunil.

Sunil along with the other teammates Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar boycotted The Kapil Sharma Show. Ever since then, the show has had a sharp decline in his TRPs. The show which was always a prominent fixture in the top 5, has dipped way below and is now on 12th position.

Kapil's show received 4.6 million impressions for the Raveena Tandon episode. That puts it in the 12th position on the list. Although the ratings are disappointing, there's one reason for him to be happy. While Kapil's show got 4.6 million impressions, according to BARC, the same weekend when Sunil was a part of the Indian Idol 9 finale, that episode received 4.2 million impressions, which also means that KApil beat Sunil in the TRP race.

But hang on. Not Kapil or Sunil, the show which has the last laugh is Nach Baliye 8. While it was not even expected to open to great numbers, it actually had more impressions than even Kapil's show. It received 4.8 million impressions in its opening episode, thanks to the whole masala elements that have worked in its favour.